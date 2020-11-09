 

Timbercreek Financial Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) today announced the appointments of a new Chief Executive Officer and new Chief Financial Officer.

Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Timbercreek Asset Management and Chairman of Timbercreek Financial, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Cameron Goodnough, effective November 13, 2020. As the Co-Founder of Timbercreek Asset Management, Mr. Tamblyn was deeply involved in the formation of Timbercreek Financial and the Timbercreek lending platform, has been on the Board of Directors of the Company and its predecessors since inception in 2007, and previously served as CEO.

Timbercreek also announced that Tracy Johnston, CPA, CA, has joined as the new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Gigi Wong, effective November 13, 2020. Ms. Johnston spent the past 15 years in senior finance roles, mainly in the real estate industry. Most recently, she was Senior Director, Financial Reporting for The Cadillac Fairview Corporation where she led the financial reporting to both private and public stakeholders for three entities. Previously, she held several senior finance positions for DREAM Office REIT and DREAM Industrial REIT and spent more than five years with Deloitte & Touche LLP focusing on audits for Canadian and U.S. publicly listed companies.

“We thank Cam and Gigi for their significant contributions to Timbercreek Financial and their efforts in building the capital markets profile and relationships for the Company,” said Mr. Tamblyn. “We’re excited to welcome Tracy to the CFO role and, together with our broader senior team, expect to continue providing effective and engaged communication with the investment community. Our Company has a long and successful track record, and we move forward with a robust and growing full-service debt platform, which leaves us well positioned to deliver on our investment objectives: preserve capital and provide strong risk-adjusted returns.”

“This has been a highly rewarding chapter for me professionally, and I wish the Timbercreek team continued success in the coming years,” said Mr. Goodnough. “I look forward to supporting the group to ensure a smooth transition.”

The senior team responsible for executing the Company’s investment strategy continues to be led by Scott Rowland (Chief Investment Officer), Julie Neault (Head of Global Credit) and Geoff McTait (Head of Canadian Originations and Global Syndications). They are supported by a team of more than 40 professionals focused on commercial real estate debt strategies.

