New App from South Carolina-based Tech Company Tallo Instantly Matches Students with Colleges and Jobs

As South Carolina’s economy recovers amid the continued need for social distancing, it is vital that employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and students find new ways to connect and share opportunities. With job fairs and recruitment events curtailed, one South Carolina company is creating new opportunities for these valuable connections. Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, is introducing their new web-based app to South Carolina with a series of college and career fair events. The new app, Ping by Tallo, allows postsecondary institutions and employers to host or join virtual events and match with interested and qualified students and job seekers.

Ping is completely free for students and job seekers. To get started, all they have to do is answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications, and then they’ll be presented with a list of possible “matches” from schools or employers attending the event. Talent and recruiters can evaluate their unique match scores, (which are on a scale from 1 to 100, with higher scores indicating a better fit), and decide if they want to reach out to initiate a conversation.