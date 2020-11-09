 

New App from South Carolina-based Tech Company Tallo Instantly Matches Students with Colleges and Jobs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

As South Carolina’s economy recovers amid the continued need for social distancing, it is vital that employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and students find new ways to connect and share opportunities. With job fairs and recruitment events curtailed, one South Carolina company is creating new opportunities for these valuable connections. Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, is introducing their new web-based app to South Carolina with a series of college and career fair events. The new app, Ping by Tallo, allows postsecondary institutions and employers to host or join virtual events and match with interested and qualified students and job seekers.

Ping is completely free for students and job seekers. To get started, all they have to do is answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications, and then they’ll be presented with a list of possible “matches” from schools or employers attending the event. Talent and recruiters can evaluate their unique match scores, (which are on a scale from 1 to 100, with higher scores indicating a better fit), and decide if they want to reach out to initiate a conversation.

This month, Tallo and SC Future Makers will host three Ping events in conjunction with groups from around the state with special opportunities for South Carolina students and job seekers. Statewide partners include the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness, the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Technical College System, and several other key players in workforce development. This SC Future Makers initiative has already introduced more than 100,000 students and job seekers to Tallo in South Carolina.

On November 10, the College Application Month Wrap-Up Fair, hosted by Ping by Tallo and made possible by the SC Commission on Higher Education through SC CAN GO will allow students from around South Carolina to connect with nearly 20 local colleges and universities, including the College of Charleston, Winthrop University, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. As a special incentive to students, many of the participating schools are waiving their application fees for event attendees.

On November 17th, Ping by Tallo is hosting the South Carolina Virtual Healthcare job fair along with SC Future Makers, SC Works, South Carolina DOC, and the Councils of Governments for Santee Lynches, Pee Dee Regional, and Waccamaw Regional. Healthcare organizations from 13 counties, including McLeod Health, Tidelands Health, and Conway Medical Center, are looking to connect with qualified job seekers to fill immediate needs.

Seite 1 von 2
K12 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New App from South Carolina-based Tech Company Tallo Instantly Matches Students with Colleges and Jobs As South Carolina’s economy recovers amid the continued need for social distancing, it is vital that employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and students find new ways to connect and share opportunities. With job fairs and recruitment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
New Online School Makes Your Student the “MVP”: The Miami Virtual Program, Arizona is Now Open, Enrolling, and Equipped for Success
02.11.20
Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District Expands Virtual Learning Options with Launch of Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe
28.10.20
Tallo and jobZology Partner to Connect Talent with Education and Career Opportunities Filled with Purpose, Passion and Meaning
26.10.20
K12 Inc. Announces First Quarter Revenues Increased 44.3% to $371.0 Million
21.10.20
Diversity and Inclusion? Gen Z’s About That
15.10.20
K12 Learning Solutions Helps Schools Start the Year Online and Plan for a Hybrid Future
12.10.20
K12 Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details