 

Celsion Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, November 16, 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an update on its development programs for GEN-1, an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated into a nanoparticle with a non-viral delivery system and ThermoDox, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-367-2403 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-777-6978 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 8337630) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com. The call will be archived for replay on Monday, November 16, 2020 and will remain available until November 30, 2020. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 8337630. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. ET Monday, November 16, 2020.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies, DNA-based therapies and directed chemotherapies. The Company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in development for other cancer indications. Celsion has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit: http://www.celsion.com. (CLSN-FIN).

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

