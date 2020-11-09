 

Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 12:30 pm ET (9:30 am PT).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

