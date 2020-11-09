 

Forbes Recognizes Cerner Among World’s Best Employers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced it has been named among 2020’s World’s Best Employers by Forbes. This marks the first time Cerner has been included in the Forbes listing. The 2020 World’s Best Employers compilation recognizes global companies based on employee surveys rating their employers on economic footprint, talent development, social responsibility and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This recognition is an honor and a true testament to our dedicated associates who have worked so passionately in support of transforming health care,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Our associates’ response during the global pandemic has been remarkable, as they have quickly adapted to virtual work environments and stepped up to support care providers and their patients. We have demonstrated a stamina and resilience in our ability to connect, collaborate and provide excellent technology solutions to health systems around the world.”

For over 40 years, Cerner has been a global leader in inventing, implementing and operating technology for electronic health records. The company has one of the largest collections of global health data. Every day, close to 3 million users in more than 30 countries access this data. The company invests nearly $800 million each year in technology and research and development. Cerner recently announced it has been issued nearly 600 patents, including nearly 100 just this year—far more than its core competitors. These investments and intellectual property are focused on improving the quality of health care, enhancing the clinical, financial and operational outcomes for Cerner clients, unlocking a brighter future with data-driven insights and eliminating the inequities in health care.

Cerner took immediate action at the onset of COVID-19 and moved its nearly 30,000 global associates to a remote work environment. The changing work environment didn’t stop Cerner associates from helping care providers. For thousands of health systems, Cerner quickly stepped in to support them, from setting up field hospitals, making data available to help stop the spread of the virus and delivering intelligence to help better care for patients, manage equipment and determine bed availability across communities.

Seite 1 von 3
Cerner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forbes Recognizes Cerner Among World’s Best Employers KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced it has been named among 2020’s World’s Best Employers by Forbes. This marks the first time Cerner has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Cerner Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results In Line With Company Expectations
26.10.20
Cerner and VA Achieve Historic Milestone for Veteran Health Care
24.10.20
1 Top-Qualitätswert, der einen Crash gut überstehen sollte
14.10.20
Cerner to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results October 28
13.10.20
Cerner CEO: Data Will Drive Global Health Care Transformation