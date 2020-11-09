Forbes Recognizes Cerner Among World’s Best Employers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced it has been named among 2020’s World’s Best Employers by Forbes. This marks the first time Cerner has been included in the Forbes listing. The 2020 World’s Best Employers compilation recognizes global companies based on employee surveys rating their employers on economic footprint, talent development, social responsibility and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This recognition is an honor and a true testament to our dedicated associates who have worked so passionately in support of transforming health care,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Our associates’ response during the global pandemic has been remarkable, as they have quickly adapted to virtual work environments and stepped up to support care providers and their patients. We have demonstrated a stamina and resilience in our ability to connect, collaborate and provide excellent technology solutions to health systems around the world.”