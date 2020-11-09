 

Maxwell House Announces $200,000 Donation, Multiyear Partnership With Operation FINALLY HOME to Build Homes for Veterans in Need

More than 1 million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness and hundreds of thousands more are impacted by injuries and disabilities that make it hard for them to own a home that suits their unique needs. This Veteran’s Day, Maxwell House, a brand that has fueled and celebrated hardworking Americans for over 100 years, is partnering with Operation FINALLY HOME by donating $200,000 to build mortgage-free homes for veterans in need over the next two years.

Just like Maxwell House, Operation FINALLY HOME is dedicated to supporting our nation’s military heroes and their families. The partnership will kick off this fall in Fernandina Beach near Jacksonville, Fla., where U.S. Marine Sgt. Bradley Thomas and his family will receive their new, mortgage-free home.

After serving his country for nearly eight years, Sgt. Thomas medically retired in 2015 and received numerous accolades for his patriotism. He has overcome several hardships while transitioning from military to civilian life but has since found employment and dedicated his life to giving back to his fellow veterans. Sgt. Thomas now works as a Veterans Service Officer to help veterans navigate benefits and healthcare. He also founded his own nonprofit with the mission to help fellow veterans through fishing charters and guided hunts. Receiving a mortgage-free home is the next step in Sgt. Thomas’ journey and allows him to build a better life for his family, while focusing on his work helping fellow veterans.

“At Maxwell House, we believe that after their hard work protecting our country, veterans deserve more. They deserve a home to call their own,” said Darin Snyder, senior associate brand manager for Maxwell House. “Sgt. Thomas’ story is truly an inspiration. His story represents the larger issue of veteran homelessness in the U.S. and the importance of bringing this issue to light. We are so proud to work with Operation FINALLY HOME to help build homes for veterans and help veterans after they’ve sacrificed so much for us.”

