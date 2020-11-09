 

UNFI Reaches Labor Agreements in New York and Southern California

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to a diverse and expansive customer base, today announced that it has reached new long-term labor agreements with drivers at its Hudson Valley distribution center in Montgomery, New York and front-line workers in California at its distribution centers in Commerce, Stockton and Santa Fe Springs. UNFI associates in the Hudson Valley are represented by Teamsters Local 445 and those in Southern California are represented by Teamsters Locals 495, 630, 848 and 439.

The new contracts include compromises and language updates that provide UNFI important operating flexibility to better serve its customers while providing its valued associates highly competitive wages, strong benefits and industry-leading safety and risk management support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Dorne, UNFI’s chief operating officer, commented:

“We’re pleased to fortify our distribution network and strengthen the nation’s food supply chain ahead of the busy holiday season and winter months. Our new long-term labor agreements in the Hudson Valley and southern California put us on strong footing in the near-term and provide us with valuable flexibility to best serve our customers over the long-term. These are the foundational elements of the exceptional customer service we intend to deliver across the Pacific and Northeast regions in the years ahead. I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of our associates, partners and customers throughout the country for their collaboration and confidence amidst the pandemic.”

Jill Sutton, UNFI’s chief legal officer and head of the labor relations team, added:

“UNFI is focused on reaching equitable, modern labor agreements that balance the best interests of all of our stakeholders. We’re committed to obtaining fair terms that will help us remain adaptable, nimble and well-positioned to serve our customers in the highly-competitive and evolving food distribution environment. Our new contracts with Teamsters locals in New York and California include important language updates designed to enhance UNFI’s long-term operational flexibility. We have now ratified approximately 15 labor agreements over the past 24 months and look forward to building on this momentum.“

Ms. Sutton concluded:

“These agreed-upon and fully-recommended contracts underscore the strong support UNFI is providing to its more than 21,000 associates. In addition to delivering market-competitive compensation, UNFI’s award-winning safety and risk management team is continuing to prioritize associates’ health and wellbeing. We’ve made the necessary investments at our 59 distribution centers to provide industry-leading pandemic safety support, including enhanced cleanings, hygiene supplies, temperature-checks, ample protective gear and regulation-compliant and socially-distant workplaces. These procedures and protocols have repeatedly received high marks from our union associates and their leaders. UNFI will continue to take these types of proactive steps and enhance our protocols accordingly as CDC guidance evolves. We’ve complied with all governmental guidance throughout the pandemic’s entire life cycle and will remain vigilant to keep our associates safe as we deliver on our promise of keeping the supply chain flowing.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

