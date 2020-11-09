Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on November 11, 2020

Atlanta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) today announced that Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking here . This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.