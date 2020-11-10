Munich, November 10, 2020 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, announces that Nagarro, which is planned to be spun-off, targets the organic revenue growth rate to be in the region of 15% in 2021 and to return to historical levels (2017-2019) in the medium term according to current planning. In the medium term, Nagarro targets an adjusted EBITDA margin in the region of approximately 15%. The planning of the remaining Allgeier group for the financial year 2021 will be finalized in December 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Results Forecast ALLGEIER SE: 2021 Outlook for Nagarro SE 10-Nov-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

It is pointed out that statements for periods after September 30, 2020 represent expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. Neither Allgeier SE nor Nagarro SE warrant or represent that future developments and future actual results will be consistent with the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc release.

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: Allgeier guides its clients through the challenges of digital change to ensure their future success. For global corporations and market and industry leaders from many verticals and geographies Allgeier is thinking breakthroughs for new digital business models, taking strategic priorities and executing fast and without fuss groundbreaking projects to create agile and intelligent enterprise for the digital era. With nearly 11,000 salaried employees and more than 1,000 freelance experts, the Allgeier Group uses a highly flexible delivery model to cover the entire IT service spectrum from onsite to nearshore to offshore - with strong Nagarro footholds in India, China and Eastern Europe. The rapidly growing group, headquartered in Munich, has around 130 branches in 28 countries on five continents. In the 2019 financial year, Allgeier generated consolidated sales of EUR 784 million with more than 2,000 customers. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2020, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany. According to Lünendonk(R)-List 2020, Allgeier Experts is one of the leading personnel service providers for the recruitment, placement and management of IT freelancers in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information is available at: www.allgeier.com.

