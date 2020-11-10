Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a financial technology company focused on empowering consumers with innovative digital financial solutions that help them get in control of their financial health, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The adoption of digital banking, digital wallets, and financial health are all powerful long-term trends that have accelerated in 2020, and Mogo – with its unique multi-product financial health solution – is clearly benefiting from these trends,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “We continue to build our member base, and this quarter we saw increased growth driven by our recently launched free ID fraud protection product and our MogoCard, with its innovative carbon offsetting feature. We have also seen a big increase in bitcoin accounts, and our recently announced bitcoin rewards program should help to continue this growth as more and more Canadians look for exposure to this asset. As we look ahead to 2021, these enhanced products, along with our upcoming peer-to-peer payment solution, should position us to generate increased member engagement, monetization and top-line growth.”