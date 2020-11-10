EANS-Voting Rights Oberbank AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
1. Issuer: Oberbank AG, Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz
2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)
_____________________________________________________________________________
|_First_name__|___________Name/Surname____________|____City____|___Country____|
|_____________|BKS_Bank_AG________________________|Klagenfurt__|Österreich____|
| |Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg |Innsbruck |Österreich |
|_____________|Aktiengesellschaft_________________|____________|______________|
| |Wüstenrot Wohnungswirtschaft | | |
| |registrierte Genossenschaft mit |Salzburg |Österreich |
|_____________|beschränkter_Haftung_______________|____________|______________|
| |BTV 2000 | | |
| |Beteiligungsverwaltungsgesellschaft|Innsbruck |Österreich |
|_____________|m.b.H._____________________________|____________|______________|
4. Name of shareholder(s): Beteiligungsverwaltung Gesellschaft m.b.H.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 35,44 % | 0,00 % | 35,44 % | 35 307 300 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 39,29 % | | 39,29 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
