 

EANS-Voting Rights Oberbank AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  73   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Issuer: Oberbank AG, Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz
2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)
_____________________________________________________________________________
|_First_name__|___________Name/Surname____________|____City____|___Country____|
|_____________|BKS_Bank_AG________________________|Klagenfurt__|Österreich____|
| |Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg |Innsbruck |Österreich |
|_____________|Aktiengesellschaft_________________|____________|______________|
| |Wüstenrot Wohnungswirtschaft | | |
| |registrierte Genossenschaft mit |Salzburg |Österreich |
|_____________|beschränkter_Haftung_______________|____________|______________|
| |BTV 2000 | | |
| |Beteiligungsverwaltungsgesellschaft|Innsbruck |Österreich |
|_____________|m.b.H._____________________________|____________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): Beteiligungsverwaltung Gesellschaft m.b.H.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 35,44 % | 0,00 % | 35,44 % | 35 307 300 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 39,29 % | | 39,29 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
Seite 1 von 4
Oberbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Voting Rights Oberbank AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - 1. Issuer: Oberbank AG, Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz 2. Reason for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pünktlich zum 40. Geburtstag: Fiat Panda mit vielen Neuheiten (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Erfolgreiche Umsetzung der Transformation stärkt Heidelberg im COVID-19-Umfeld
Einfacher, besser, mehr: Behinderten-Pauschbeträge ab 2021 (FOTO)
Jungheinrich behauptet sich trotz angespanntem Marktumfeld: Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 veröffentlicht (FOTO)
Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Investigational Atacicept with Vera Therapeutics
Umfrage: Mehr als jeder zweite Deutsche weiß nicht, ob seine Bank Negativzinsen erhebt
Grüne Helfer zur Eindämmung des Klimawandels: Obst und Gemüseproduktion in EU-Solargewächshäusern (FOTO)
Trotz schwerer konjunktureller Einbußen: Wirtschaftsforscher verteidigen Lockdown
Titel
Statement zum Antrag der Fraktion Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - Innenstädte vor der ...(1) 
Elektroautos: Verbraucher schätzen Tankkosten oft falsch ein (1) 
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Sparda-Bank Hamburg stellt ihr IT-System um
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit Umsatz von ams-Geschäft im 3. Quartal nahe oberem Ende und ...
Elektrisierender Sieger: Neuer Opel Corsa-e gewinnt das "Goldene Lenkrad 2020" (FOTO)
Die 3 wichtigsten Social Media Trends 2021 / Von welchen Plattformen Unternehmen in Zukunft ...
dhpg berät die IMW Holding SE im Rahmen eines aktienrechtlichen Squeeze-out
KI-Update zur automatisierten Virenerkennung: Kentix SmartXcan bietet schnell einsetzbares Fieber-Screening-Set zur Corona-Hotspot-Vermeidung
Enpal erhält Millionen-Investment von Zalando-Gründern (FOTO)
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
EANS-Stimmrechte: Oberbank AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
30.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: Oberbank AG / Umwandlung der Vorzugs-Stückaktien in Stamm-Stückaktien - Wirksamkeit
30.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Oberbank AG (deutsch)
19.10.20
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Oberbank AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG