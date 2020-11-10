EANS-Voting Rights Oberbank AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 10.11.2020, 14:00 | 73 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 14:00 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





1. Issuer: Oberbank AG, Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz

2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________

|_First_name__|___________Name/Surname____________|____City____|___Country____|

|_____________|BKS_Bank_AG________________________|Klagenfurt__|Österreich____|

| |Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg |Innsbruck |Österreich |

|_____________|Aktiengesellschaft_________________|____________|______________|

| |Wüstenrot Wohnungswirtschaft | | |

| |registrierte Genossenschaft mit |Salzburg |Österreich |

|_____________|beschränkter_Haftung_______________|____________|______________|

| |BTV 2000 | | |

| |Beteiligungsverwaltungsgesellschaft|Innsbruck |Österreich |

|_____________|m.b.H._____________________________|____________|______________|



4. Name of shareholder(s): Beteiligungsverwaltung Gesellschaft m.b.H.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.2020

6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 35,44 % | 0,00 % | 35,44 % | 35 307 300 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 39,29 % | | 39,29 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 Oberbank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







1. Issuer: Oberbank AG, Untere Donaulände 28; 4020 Linz2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rightsOther3. Person subject to notification obligationActing in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)_____________________________________________________________________________|_First_name__|___________Name/Surname____________|____City____|___Country____||_____________|BKS_Bank_AG________________________|Klagenfurt__|Österreich____|| |Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg |Innsbruck |Österreich ||_____________|Aktiengesellschaft_________________|____________|______________|| |Wüstenrot Wohnungswirtschaft | | || |registrierte Genossenschaft mit |Salzburg |Österreich ||_____________|beschränkter_Haftung_______________|____________|______________|| |BTV 2000 | | || |Beteiligungsverwaltungsgesellschaft|Innsbruck |Österreich ||_____________|m.b.H._____________________________|____________|______________|4. Name of shareholder(s): Beteiligungsverwaltung Gesellschaft m.b.H.5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.11.20206. Total positions______________________________________________________________________________| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights || |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer ||_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | 35,44 % | 0,00 % | 35,44 % | 35 307 300 ||which threshold| | | | || was crossed / | | | | ||____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | 39,29 % | | 39,29 % | || notification | | | | ||(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer