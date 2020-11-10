 

Resonant Announces Existing Tier 1 Filter Customer Commences Shipments of High-Value Band Designs into Automotive Market

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced that an existing Tier 1 filter manufacturing partner has begun shipping high-value band RF filter designs, which were designed using Resonant’s patented ISN technology, into the automotive market.

“These first shipments by our longest standing Tier 1 customer will facilitate the immediate billings of royalties in the lucrative automotive RF filter market,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “Interestingly, the average sales price for automotive RF filters can typically be three to five times that of the RF filters for mobile handsets. This is yet another example of the power of our ‘one-to-many’ strategy, where we’re able to provide designs to multiple Tier-1 filter manufacturers who have manufacturing scale and established commercial relationships with the end customer. In fact, we have multiple customers that are part of the grouping of seven companies representing 98% of the RF filter market.”

Responding to increasing consumer demand for connected vehicles, automobile manufacturers are relying on wireless technologies to support LTE data connections and operate as WiFi hotspots. Additionally, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X) communications are expected to become a reality in the near future, further increasing the number of RF bands needed. Interference between bands has become an issue as vehicles utilize higher-frequency RF bands that are positioned closely to others being used throughout the vehicle. Avoiding interference in these cases requires high-value filters capable of operating at higher frequencies.

Holmes, added: “Resonant RF filter designs are an ideal solution for automotive uses, requiring filters that can operate under challenging physical conditions that are expected to function over the life of a vehicle, which can be subject to high temperatures and inclement weather. Using our advanced ISN software platform, which runs thousands of simulations to match optimal performance on lower cost production processes, we can meet the complex RF filter requirements of automobile manufacturers. Additionally, as automobiles follow the trends of the mobile industry, we expect to see 5G enhancement in “Wave 2” of the 5G deployments. We believe our XBAR technology will be an ideal fit for auto manufacturers looking to deliver 5G functionality.”

