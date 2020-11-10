Resonant Announces Existing Tier 1 Filter Customer Commences Shipments of High-Value Band Designs into Automotive Market

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced that an existing Tier 1 filter manufacturing partner has begun shipping high-value band RF filter designs, which were designed using Resonant’s patented ISN technology, into the automotive market.



“These first shipments by our longest standing Tier 1 customer will facilitate the immediate billings of royalties in the lucrative automotive RF filter market,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “Interestingly, the average sales price for automotive RF filters can typically be three to five times that of the RF filters for mobile handsets. This is yet another example of the power of our ‘one-to-many’ strategy, where we’re able to provide designs to multiple Tier-1 filter manufacturers who have manufacturing scale and established commercial relationships with the end customer. In fact, we have multiple customers that are part of the grouping of seven companies representing 98% of the RF filter market.”