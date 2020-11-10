DOYLESTOWN, PA , Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase Labs”), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit taking place November 16th – 18th, 2020.



ProPhase Labs CEO Ted Karkus is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its recent formation of ProPhase Diagnostics, which just completed the acquisition of a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) accredited laboratory in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and introduce Steven Kamalic, who was recently appointed COO of ProPhase Diagnostics. Steven is an 18-year industry veteran who recently oversaw a prominent east coast CLIA accredited laboratory and achieved record annual revenue growth to $160 million during his ten-year tenure.