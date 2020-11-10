EverQuote Promotes Jayme Mandel to President

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Jayme Mendal has been promoted to President.



In announcing the promotion, EverQuote CEO Seth Birnbaum said: “Over the last 3 years, Jayme has led the team to execute against our long term growth model and has demonstrated a strong compass on strategic direction for traffic, product, distribution and innovation. Jayme has hired, developed and scaled EverQuote teams, building support, respect and commitment throughout the organization. Above all, he has consistently demonstrated tenacity, heart and ownership, and has truly defined what it means to bootstrap innovation at scale."