 

Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With LTE-M Connectivity From Orange Business Services

Cavli Wireless, a cellular IoT module manufacturer, is bundling IoT modules with LTE-M connectivity from Orange Business Services to provide the building blocks of the IoT value chain to its enterprise customers worldwide. Cavli’s bundled Hubble99 offer enables customers to bypass upfront CAPEX of procuring IoT connectivity modules with a monthly subscription plan, while benefiting from extended battery life for IoT devices with LTE-M.

Paving the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management (Photo: Business Wire)

This paves the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management. Among the first LTE-M-based products developed by Cavli’s customers is a smart watch for industrial workers to broadcast vital announcements and maintain health and safety logs. The range of the Orange LTE-M network also allows Cavli to explore other applications in the fields of real-time asset tracking, smart cars, and bikes. Cavli’s LTE-M-based modules – C42QM and C42GM, enable connected devices to run in any location, including underground in a garage or a tunnel.

Through its partnership with Orange, Cavli has access to LTE-M networks in Europe and North America. In the next 12 months, approximately 200,000 devices will be onboarded on its platform - Cavli Hubble, through the Orange LTE-M network, moving freely across regions with seamless connectivity and extended power.

LTE-M is an evolution of the 4G mobile network and is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology suitable for IoT applications with low data usage. It offers lower battery consumption and enhanced coverage. It also allows higher data throughput than other LPWA technologies.

“IoT can finally achieve true mobility with LTE-M. Devices can move unrestricted over a wide range, opening up new application opportunities that would otherwise be impossible using 3G or 4G. LTE-M is the best low power solution for tracking applications, and Orange has been a pioneer in LTE-M across Europe along with the best reach through roaming coverage,” said John Mathew, Chief Technology Architect, Cavli Wireless.

