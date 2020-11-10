 

UPDATE - EverQuote, Inc.

EverQuote Promotes Jayme Mendal to President

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Jayme Mendal has been promoted to President.

In announcing the promotion, EverQuote CEO Seth Birnbaum said: “Over the last 3 years, Jayme has led the team to execute against our long term growth model and has demonstrated a strong compass on strategic direction for traffic, product, distribution and innovation. Jayme has hired, developed and scaled EverQuote teams, building support, respect and commitment throughout the organization. Above all, he has consistently demonstrated tenacity, heart and ownership, and has truly defined what it means to bootstrap innovation at scale."

Mr. Mendal has served as EverQuote’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer since joining EverQuote in 2017. Prior to joining EverQuote, Jayme served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PowerAdvocate and before that worked within the Growth Strategy Division of Monitor Deloitte (formerly Monitor Group). He holds a degree in finance and economics from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

 


