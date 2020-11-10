WESCO International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Information and Digital Officer

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Akash Khurana as its Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer effective November 9, 2020. Mr. Khurana most recently served as Chief Information and Chief Digital Officer of McDermott International, Inc. and has extensive leadership experience in digital business and information technology.

John J. Engel, WESCO's Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "Akash is a proven technology leader with a strong track record of building agile development teams and driving digital transformation on a global scale to generate sales and profit growth and strengthen the value proposition for customers and suppliers. I am pleased to welcome Akash to our executive leadership team that was formed after our transformational combination with Anixter earlier this year."