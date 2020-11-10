 

WESCO International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Information and Digital Officer

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Akash Khurana as its Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer effective November 9, 2020. Mr. Khurana most recently served as Chief Information and Chief Digital Officer of McDermott International, Inc. and has extensive leadership experience in digital business and information technology.

John J. Engel, WESCO's Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "Akash is a proven technology leader with a strong track record of building agile development teams and driving digital transformation on a global scale to generate sales and profit growth and strengthen the value proposition for customers and suppliers. I am pleased to welcome Akash to our executive leadership team that was formed after our transformational combination with Anixter earlier this year."

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

