 

BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January 1– September 30, 2020

Third quarter clearly outperformed the second quarter

January 1 – September 30, 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,042 (1,313). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 20 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 71 percent to MSEK 45 (156).
  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 4.3 (11.9) percent.
  • Profit after tax decreased 88 percent to MSEK 12 (96).
  • Earnings per share decreased 88 percent to SEK 0.60 (4.98).

Third quarter 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 347 (460). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 20 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 62 percent to MSEK 21 (54).
  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 6.0 (11.8) percent.
  • Profit after tax decreased 76 percent to MSEK 8 (32).
  • Earnings per share decreased 76 percent to SEK 0.40 (1.67).

CEO comment

“From March 1 until November 6, BTS has won deals corresponding to circa MUSD 100 in the form of new digital and virtual projects. We have also implemented selective savings, that will not negatively impact our long-term ability to grow, and lowered expenses by a total of 22 percent during the second and third quarters.”

Dividend proposal

The Board proposes a dividend for the 2019 fiscal year of SEK 3.60 (3.60) per share, to be resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting in December.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on November 11, 2020.

About BTS Group AB (publ)

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 860 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For more than 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It’s strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Strategy execution, Leadership development programs, Assessment, Developing business acumen, Transforming sales organizations, Coaching, and Digital solutions, events and services.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g.: ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

 

Attachment


