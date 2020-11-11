 

FTI Consulting’s William Perlstein Receives American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that William Perlstein, a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair, Client Services, was awarded the American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed by the College.

The American College of Bankruptcy honors individuals with its Distinguished Service Award for significant accomplishments in improving the administration of justice in the insolvency and bankruptcy field and accomplishments arising from voluntary activities. Past recipients include leading practitioners, judges, and academics in the insolvency field.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Bill is a superb professional and leader, with a deep commitment to client service. This award is a terrific recognition of that commitment and his dedication to upholding the best of the profession.”

Mr. Perlstein joined FTI Consulting after a highly successful career building a national insolvency practice at Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and then serving as the firm’s Managing Partner. He led that firm’s merger with Hale and Dorr in 2004 to form WilmerHale and served as the combined firm’s co-managing partner for more than seven years. Mr. Perlstein received the Distinguished Law Firm Leadership award from The American Lawyer in 2014 for his management achievements. Mr. Perlstein was most recently Senior Deputy General Counsel and Managing Director at BNY Mellon where he led the legal teams supporting the bank’s regulatory, government affairs and corporate services functions.

Mr. Perlstein is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York; a Life Member of the American Law Institute; a Trustee and Counsel to the Board at Union College; a Fellow and former Counsel to the Board of the American College of Bankruptcy; and a past Board member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Neighborhood Legal Services Program.

Mr. Perlstein said, “I am very appreciative of the recognition by the American College of Bankruptcy. In my roles at WilmerHale, BNY Mellon and FTI Consulting, I have been able to observe numerous practice areas and professions. Those who work in the insolvency field confront many challenges as the companies they are assisting struggle to survive and serve their employees, customers and investors. The practitioners in this field are highly skilled, and I have been fortunate to observe, learn from and occasionally fight with the titans of this profession, many of whom preceded me in receiving this award. The skills of those in the College and those of my insolvency colleagues at FTI Consulting will be needed even more as we confront the challenges facing us in the current environment.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


FTI Consulting Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting’s William Perlstein Receives American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that William Perlstein, a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair, Client Services, was awarded the American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Distinguished …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
FTI Consulting Enhances Customer Experience and Digital Transformation Expertise within the Business Transformation Practice
29.10.20
FTI Consulting Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
ALM Intelligence Names FTI Consulting a Pacesetter in Financial Crisis Management
28.10.20
FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in the Middle East with Appointment of New Senior Managing Director
27.10.20
FTI Consulting Survey Finds Shifting Consumer Preferences This Holiday Season
26.10.20
Business Transformation Expert Omar Aguilar Joins FTI Consulting
14.10.20
2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business Recognize FTI Consulting’s Women’s Initiative and Technology Segment Leader Sophie Ross
13.10.20
FTI Consulting Projects U.S. Online Retail Sales Growth to Increase 25% in 2020