Genius Brands International Schedules Business Update Conference Call to Discuss Recent Developments

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020, to discuss major initiatives underway and recent developments.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s investor relations section of the website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.