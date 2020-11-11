 

Chalice Farms to Honor Veterans Day with Increased Military Discount

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, will triple its military discount in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at all seven of its retail locations.

All seven of Chalice Farms’ locations will offer veterans and service members with a military ID a 30% discount to show gratitude for their courage and sacrifice. The dispensary always offers veterans a 10% discount.

Chalice Farms recently implemented delivery and express pick-up offerings as safety measures for team members and customers. While shopping in stores is still permitted, the number of customers in each retail location is being limited as an additional precaution and as a measure of social distancing. The Company’s online ordering platform allows customers to reserve products, selecting options for pick-up in store, have products delivered or utilize curbside pick-up.

Chalice Farms offers complimentary delivery services for orders of $60 or more, available daily beginning at noon. Deliveries are collected and distributed on an hourly basis, with an estimated wait time of 30 to 90 minutes. Customers interested in submitting online orders for delivery can place orders and find more information here: https://www.chalicefarms.com/delivery.

Chalice Farms advocates for cannabis accessibility with an emphasis on health and wellness benefits. Offered at its seven locations are more than 25 strains of cannabis, as well as a variety of concentrates, edibles, topicals and related products. The award-winning dispensary is led by a team of experienced operators and is known for its curated product selection, high-quality vendors and innovative sustainability efforts.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada, and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

About Chalice Farms

Since its inception in 2014 as one of the first cannabis companies in Oregon, Chalice Farms has grown into one of the top cannabis operators in the state, now with seven locations in the Portland metropolitan area. Locations include 13315 NE Airport Way, 823 SW Naito Pkwy., 1178 N Hwy 99W, 15252 OR-224, 5333 SE Powell Blvd., 16735 SW Pacific Hwy. and 10055 NE Glisan St. Voted “People’s Choice Award” winner in DOPE Magazine for its in-house edibles in 2015, Chalice Farms is a farm-to-table lifestyle cannabis company based in the Pacific Northwest. Senior citizens and military members always receive 10 percent off at all locations. Chalice Farms is built on a foundation of health and wellness, education, product innovation and customer service excellence. More information is available on the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Important Notices and Disclaimers

Chalice Farms does not provide medical advice and you should consult with your physician prior to beginning or continuing the use of cannabis or any health and wellness program. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products described above in this release, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, no warranties, promises and/or representations of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, are given as to the nature, standard, accuracy, effectiveness, or otherwise of the information Chalice Farms provides in its digital wellness initiative, nor to the suitability or otherwise of the information to your particular case or circumstances and you expressly agree that your use of the Chalice Farms digital wellness initiative information is at your sole risk. Chalice Farms and the Chalice Farms logo are registered trademarks of GL Management, Inc.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

