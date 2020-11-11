Consumer Portfolio Services’ Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Indication of Interest from Auto Experience Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors unanimously rejected Auto Experience Inc.’s (“AEI”) unsolicited indication of interest in acquiring the Company.

After careful review and consideration, the CPS board concluded that AEI’s indicated price of $135 million grossly undervalues the Company. Taking into account the Company’s long-term prospects, the board determined that pursuing such a transaction would not be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders. In addition, the CPS board does not believe that AEI’s indication of interest is credible.