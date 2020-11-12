 

Western Union to Present at the Citi Financial Technology Conference

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movements and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Citi Financial Technology Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from http://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

