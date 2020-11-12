Western Union to Present at the Citi Financial Technology Conference

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movements and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Citi Financial Technology Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from http://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.