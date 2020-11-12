 

NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a Significant Impact in Immunotherapy

NANOBOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company”), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced positive new in vivo pre-clinical data from two (2) studies at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. One ePoster presentation was delivered by Nanobiotix and one oral presentation was delivered by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson).

Historically, data has shown that radiation therapy can modulate the immune system; however, clinical evidence of distant tumor control and sustained antitumor immunity is rare. As such, there is an opportunity for new treatment solutions with the potential to prime a strong anti-tumor response. If validated, this benefit could improve treatment outcomes for patients receiving radiation therapy alone and could also be combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA to improve response rates and survival outcomes.

NBTXR3 is a potentially first-in-class radioenhancer that is administered one time, directly into the tumor. When activated by radiation therapy, the product candidate is designed to increase the energy deposit within the tumor without increasing the deposit in surrounding healthy tissues. This physical, universal mode of action leads to an increased tumor-killing effect along with adaptive immune response.

Modulation of TCR Repertoire by Radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 Nanoparticles
 Audrey Darmon, Ping Zhang, Sébastien Paris

Abstract ID: 582

In this study, immunocompetent mice were injected in both flanks with colon carcinoma cells. Intratumoral injection of NBTXR3 or of a 5% glucose solution was administered to the right flank tumors at 25% of baseline tumor volume. The right flank tumors were then irradiated, and the left flank tumors remained untreated. To evaluate the role of CD8+ T cell infiltrates in tumor control and abscopal effect, the CD8+ T cells were depleted in some mice treated with NBTXR3.

Results show similar control of the treated tumor in both the NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy and glucose plus radiation therapy groups, but only NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy produced an abscopal effect. Depletion of CD8+ T cells completely abolished the abscopal effect, suggesting that CD8+ T cells drive the abscopal effect induced by NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy.

Nanobiotix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



