 

Can B Corp Triples Production at its Facility in Lacey, Washington

Allows for Increases in Private Label and Direct-to-Consumer

HICKSVILLE, NY, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the installation of new high-speed equipment to expand production at its Pure Health Products (“PHP”) facility in Lacey, Washington.

The new production line equipment increases capacity by 8,000 units per day and adds speed and efficiency with automated processes. Upgrading from manual to automated equipment for tinctures, salves, cryogels, and massage oils greatly increase the production output by over three hundred percent (300%). The increase in capacity enables the Company to expand its capabilities in private label and direct-to-consumer.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce that phase two of upgrading the manufacturing capacity is nearly complete. The final equipment has been fully tested and installed in our Lacey, Washington facility’s production cleanroom. This upgrade allows Pure Health Products to produce up to 10,000 units a day of bottles, tinctures, salves, lotions, or creams combined. The plant capacity will allow a potential bottling production of $40 million in sales at wholesale price.”

Shanghai Panda Intelligent Machinery Co. was charged with the task of building a custom bottling line, designed by David Posel, Chief Scientist of PHP. The bottling line features two independent main bottling machines that merge into a single shrink-film machine and heat-shrink tunnel. The machines and layout were designed specifically with the needs of producing the CBD industry’s core retail products in mind. This custom triple bottling line with unified shrink tunnel will fill, cap, label, and shrink band all products including droppers, sprays, salves, lotions, creams, capsules, and cryogels. The main tincture and spray bottling line and the bottling line that fills the larger lotions, salves, and creams are now fully operational and on-line.

The new Capsule Pouch Packing Machine was custom configured and manufactured by Ming Yue Packaging Machinery Co. to allow PHP to produce single-use packs of their popular capsule recipes, and custom or white-label products from 1 capsule to 12 capsules in each 3x3 inch retail pouch. This machine features a custom configured dual capsule feeding system, which allows two independently controlled precision capsule feeders to deposit into the same retail pouch. This uniquely allows PHP to produce any configuration of two different capsule blends in the same unit with up to 12 total capsules.

