ADM Energy PLC: Change of Broker

12.11.2020 / 12:00

12 November 2020



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arden Partners plc as Lead Broker to the Company with immediate effect.





