 

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About U.S. Xpress:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.

