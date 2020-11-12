Resverlogix Announces Publication in High-impact, Peer-reviewed Journal, Clinical Epigenetics

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the recent publication of an article titled: “BET protein inhibitor apabetalone (RVX-208) suppresses pro-inflammatory hyper-activation of monocytes from patients with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes”, in the high-impact, peer-reviewed Clinical Epigenetics.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK. As previously announced, additional information related to this study, and others on apabetalone, will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions (see details below).

“Building on our previous work, this study shows apabetalone treatment works directly on immune cells that contribute to cardiovascular disease and has great potential to reduce cardiovascular risk in diabetes and chronic kidney disease patients,” said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Resverlogix, and a corresponding author of the paper. “In addition, during the coming AHA meeting, we look forward to presenting additional BETonMACE findings including how apabetalone may prove beneficial in preventing SARS-CoV-2 viral entry in human cell lines.”

Publication Highlights include:

Immune cells taken directly from diabetes and cardiovascular disease patients have an activated state of inflammation compared to the cells of matched control patients

When immune cells are activated by inflammation, it can trigger a cascade of events leading to vascular damage and disease

Apabetalone treatment dampens the response of immune cells to inflammation, preventing them from activating unnecessarily, and reversing damaging disease processes

These findings may help explain apabetalone’s beneficial effect on cardiovascular outcomes, as observed in BETonMACE

Publication Background and Conclusions: