 

Resverlogix Announces Publication in High-impact, Peer-reviewed Journal, Clinical Epigenetics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  80   |   |   

Publication Explores the Beneficial Effects of Apabetalone on the Immune Cells of Diabetic Patients

Event Reminder: Multiple Presentations on Apabetalone to be made during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions – November 13-17

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the recent publication of an article titled: BET protein inhibitor apabetalone (RVX-208) suppresses pro-inflammatory hyper-activation of monocytes from patients with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, in the high-impact, peer-reviewed Clinical Epigenetics.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK. As previously announced, additional information related to this study, and others on apabetalone, will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions (see details below).

“Building on our previous work, this study shows apabetalone treatment works directly on immune cells that contribute to cardiovascular disease and has great potential to reduce cardiovascular risk in diabetes and chronic kidney disease patients,” said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Resverlogix, and a corresponding author of the paper. “In addition, during the coming AHA meeting, we look forward to presenting additional BETonMACE findings including how apabetalone may prove beneficial in preventing SARS-CoV-2 viral entry in human cell lines.”

Publication Highlights include:

  • Immune cells taken directly from diabetes and cardiovascular disease patients have an activated state of inflammation compared to the cells of matched control patients
  • When immune cells are activated by inflammation, it can trigger a cascade of events leading to vascular damage and disease
  • Apabetalone treatment dampens the response of immune cells to inflammation, preventing them from activating unnecessarily, and reversing damaging disease processes
  • These findings may help explain apabetalone’s beneficial effect on cardiovascular outcomes, as observed in BETonMACE

Publication Background and Conclusions:

Seite 1 von 3
Resverlogix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resverlogix Announces Publication in High-impact, Peer-reviewed Journal, Clinical Epigenetics Publication Explores the Beneficial Effects of Apabetalone on the Immune Cells of Diabetic Patients Event Reminder: Multiple Presentations on Apabetalone to be made during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions – November 13-17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control Markers
26.10.20
A Second Publication Shortlists Resverlogix Clinical Candidate Apabetalone for its Potential COVID-19 Effectiveness Including Reducing Cytokine Storms
15.10.20
Resverlogix Announces Presentations at Leading Scientific Conferences
14.10.20
Resverlogix Announces Conversion of US$12 Million Debenture Strengthening Balance Sheet