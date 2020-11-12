 

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences in November:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
  • Presentation Time: 5:35 p.m. GMT

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
  • Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

The conference presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for the event.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

