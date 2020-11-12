 

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and the NFL Alumni Association Provide Update on the Success of the Inaugural NFL Alumni Academy

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, and the NFL Alumni Association are pleased to share an update on the tremendous success of the inaugural NFL Alumni Academy (the “Academy”), the first-ever development and training program for aspiring professional football players. The Academy, which is based at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, has now seen 10 of its participants receive workouts or signed NFL contracts this season after Christian Ringo (New Orleans Saints), O’Shea Dugas (Cincinnati Bengals), Josiah Coatney (San Francisco 49ers) and R.J. Prince (Baltimore Ravens) were called up this month.

The six other Academy participants invited to work out for or signed with NFL teams this season include:

  • Evan Adams
  • Tavien Feaster
  • Stacy Keely
  • Trevon McSwain
  • Aca’Cedric Ware
  • Ethan Westbrooks

Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, said, “We are pleased to be in a position to offer a world-class facility to athletes chosen to attend the Academy, where they can train and develop their games alongside some of the greatest to ever coach and play in the NFL. We look forward to the continued success of this program and the opportunity to expand its recognition across the U.S. through our partnership with Sports Illustrated Studios and future sponsorships with leading brands.”

Since September 2020, participants of the Academy have been working under the tutelage of former NFL personnel and professional trainers to further develop their games. Participants receive hands-on coaching from former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Tice, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Anthony Munoz, two-time Pro Bowler Jermon Bushrod and legendary performance coach Chip Smith, as well as former NFL coaches and players Steve Smith, Jay Hayes, Chuck Smith, Moe Williams, Jerome Felton, Al Smith and Dean Dalton.

“All 32 NFL teams have accessed the Academy portal to evaluate these free agent players,” said Mr. Dalton, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Academy, who spent seven seasons coaching offensive lineman and running backs for the Vikings. “NFL personnel departments are starting to recommend certain players and, during these challenging times of COVID protocols, find it a very positive advantage to request private ‘virtual’ workouts of players at the Academy. The feedback that we are getting from the personnel directors within the League has been tremendous as they can evaluate these invited free agents on video gaining a direct perspective on the conditioning level and the improved technique development. They can contact our coaching staff to discuss each player’s intangible value as well. Our Academy is definitely being recognized as the ‘go-to’ personnel source for each NFL team’s need to fill their respective depth charts in-season.”

