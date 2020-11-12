 

Sinch Wins Two Gold Global Smarties X Awards From Mobile Marketing Association For Impactful Text For Humanity Campaign

Leader in cloud communications was recognized for innovation in mobile marketing and for spreading positivity before and during COVID-19 pandemic


Seattle, WA and Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH 

 

November 12, 2020 — Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has received two gold global Mobile Marketing Association SMARTIES X awards for its Text For Humanity campaign that enabled people to send a positive message to a stranger – and receive one in return – before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The SMARTIES awards, judged by the world’s top marketers, honor innovation, creativity, and success. Hundreds of brands, agencies and technology providers submitted for the awards which evaluate creative, strategy, execution and business impact.

 

Sinch, teaming with Mental Health America (MHA) and Edelman, won Gold in the global Messaging and Social Impact/Not For Profit categories. Other campaigns considered in the highly-competitive categories were produced by Google, Dunkin’, Waze, and Unilever, among others.


In early 2020, to take on online negativity, Sinch and its partners created the Text For Humanity switchboard, where individuals anywhere could send a positive message to a stranger and receive one in return. Once the pandemic hit, Text For Humanity allowed anyone to send a message of gratitude to frontline heroes.


Text For Humanity was enabled by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS, ensuring that anyone on the planet could participate. The campaign connected people from 85 countries and totaled more than 93,000 positive messages and over 50,000 social shares.

 

Media coverage was broad with an estimated 400 million people reached due to hundreds of outlets reporting on the campaign, including The Today Show, BBC, and Ad Age, among others.

 

Sinch, a global leader with more than 100 billion mobile engagements per year, built Text For Humanity on its proprietary technology that includes Conversation API, a robust omnichannel communication product that empowers businesses and technology platforms to seamlessly engage with consumers on any channel, in any part of the world.

 

“Text for Humanity supported Sinch’s mission to be a purpose-led brand that is driven by passionate people and innovative conversational technology,” said Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinch. “Using something as simple, powerful, and ubiquitous as a mobile message, we sought to act on the growing epidemic of social isolation by doing what we do best: connecting people instantaneously, across the globe.

 

”We are proud that our technology was used in such a meaningful way.”

 

Included in the Smarties Social Impact / Not For Profit category are campaigns that create significant social change and/or deliver against a public service. 

 

The Messaging category focuses on the use of chatbots, live agents, SMS/MMS, RCS and business messaging platforms such as Google's Business Messages, Apple's Business Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Line etc., to powerfully bring a marketing campaign to life.

 

Mental Health America is a leading community-based non-profit that is addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting overall mental health for all.

 

Edelman is a global communications firm that served as the creative agency behind Text For Humanity.

 

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.  

 

For further information, please contact: 

 

Jeff Hasen 

Director of Communications 

Sinch 

jeff.hasen@sinch.com


 

Attachment


Sinch Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



