 

Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

Positioned as a Leader for Fifth Year in a Row, Achieved Highest Overall Position for Ability to Execute

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises1. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability To Execute.

Now more than ever, businesses are relying on Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to respond to rapidly changing conditions—whether they stem from COVID-19, a renewed focus on belonging and diversity, or a shifting business landscape. More than 7,700 customers, including Club Med, Dow Chemical, The Home Depot, Humana, Mastercard, Tokyo Electron, and Wegmans, use Workday not only to manage through change but also to quickly adapt and thrive in a changing world.

Continuous Innovation 
Workday continues to deliver on its product vision and innovate in a way that is transforming the HCM technology market. With machine learning woven into its underlying platform, Workday developed a unique skills foundation that is driving a fundamental shift in how organizations optimize talent to meet evolving business needs. By redefining what an HR system should be—intelligent, engaging, and enabling—Workday HCM has advanced well beyond traditional systems of record to help customers improve organizational agility and drive success in a skills-based economy.

Over the past year, Workday has delivered several new products and solutions to help customers meet ever-changing needs. Workday Help, which provides HR case creation and management, and Workday Journeys, which offers concierge-style guidance to assist people through moments that matter, enhance the Workday People Experience with hyper-personalization to help employers better engage and support their employees. Workday People Analytics, an augmented analytics application, can identify top workforce risks and opportunities and deliver these insights in an easy-to-digest story form. Workday Extend enables customers and partners to build applications and extensions on top of Workday to meet their unique business needs.

