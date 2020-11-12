 

ABM Projected to Save GSA Southeast Sunbelt Region 4 an Estimated $34.3 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:15  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated an additional Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Over the 20-year period, ABM’s energy performance contract is projected to save an estimated $34.3 million generated by a projected average energy reduction of 37% for nine federal facilities in Alabama, Mississippi, and North Carolina. The project includes ventilation system upgrades to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in all nine facilities.

“Indoor air quality is a concern for every employer and employee today, public and private,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “I’m happy we can create the savings they need to address these capital improvements to make sure these ventilation upgrades happen.”

As of this project, ABM has provided custom energy solutions to GSA totaling more than $100 million of capital invested. ABM has previously implemented a multiple-phase ESPC for GSA in Los Angeles, California, with the most recent phase described here.

ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables federal entities and others, such as schools and local governments, to invest in critical facility needs like air quality, infrastructure, and sustainability goals. The program is designed to drive costs out of a facility’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund mission critical facility needs. This video outlines how ABM provides custom technical and financial solutions for government facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

The project will restore a solar photovoltaic system de-energized due to unrepaired solar panel damage, saving much of the existing equipment. A new design will introduce redundancy to avoid shutdowns, including a monitoring system to help prevent and diagnose issues before they arise. HVAC renovations will significantly improve IAQ with better control of outdoor air, including more efficient use of fan energy and increased delivery of fresh air. Highlights of the project also include:

  • Optimizing chillers and boilers to improve energy efficiency
  • Retrofitting lighting with energy-saving LED lighting
  • Capital improvements to resolve issues impacting air quality and energy savings
  • Installing water conservation upgrades
  • Replacing high-efficiency transformers in electrical power distribution systems

The project includes upgrades to historic courthouses and provides new and upgraded Building Automation System (BAS) infrastructure and platforms to five of the nine locations, providing GSA centralized, real-time monitoring, analytics, and performance data. The BAS upgrades include advanced controls that enable significant reductions in the energy use of connected HVAC systems. The nine facilities are:

  • Dan M. Russell Jr. Courthouse, Gulfport, MS
  • Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, Montgomery, AL
  • Hiram H. Ward Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, Winston-Salem, NC
  • L.R. Preyer Federal Building-Post-Office-Courthouse, Greensboro, NC
  • Terry Sanford Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, Raleigh, NC
  • Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse, Jackson, MS
  • U.S. Courthouse, Oxford, MS
  • Veach-Baley Federal Complex, Asheville, NC
  • William M. Colmer Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, Hattiesburg, MS

For more information on ABM’s Energy Savings Performance Contracts and other offerings, visit www.abm.com.  

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM
ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Media:
Kristy Miller
(678) 268-4242
kristy.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com


ABM Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABM Projected to Save GSA Southeast Sunbelt Region 4 an Estimated $34.3 Million NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated an additional Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Over the 20-year …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
ABM Promotes Rene Jacobsen to Chief Operating Officer
26.10.20
ABM Names Chief Financial Officer
16.10.20
ABM Creates Projected Savings of $7.8 Million for McKeesport Area School District and Improves Educational and Athletic Facilities