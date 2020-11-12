 

AirBoss Appoints Highly Regarded Washington D.C. Lawyer, Stephen M. Ryan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 23:12  |  64   |   |   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss"), a diversified manufacturer of rubber compound products and personal protective equipment, including to the U.S. defense and health care markets, today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Ryan, a highly regarded legal advisor based in Washington D.C., to its Board of Directors effective November 12, 2020.

“Steve Ryan further enhances AirBoss’ expertise and insight in its work with government agencies, particularly in our growing presence in the U.S. marketplace. AirBoss will be able to benefit from Steve’s insights gained from his work and relationships resulting from his representations of numerous well-known multinational corporations in their interactions with various government agencies over the past four decades,” said Mr. Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “His legal expertise helping private sector companies in highly regulated industries navigate government contracts and government ethics will be an important addition to our Board, notably as we continue to ramp up supply of our personal protective equipment (PPE) to various government agencies globally.”

From 2007 through his retirement next month, Mr. Ryan led the Government Strategies practice group at the Washington, DC office of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, a large international law firm. Previously, he served as general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland and Governmental Affairs (GAC) under its Chairman, Senator John Glenn of Ohio; as deputy counsel of the President’s Commission on Organized Crime during the administration of President Ronald Reagan; and, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, DC, during which he received a special commendation from the U.S. Attorney General and other U.S. Department of Justice awards. Mr. Ryan also served abroad as an advisor to the countries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland after they obtained independence from the former Soviet Union, and he helped train chief judges in Moscow. Mr. Ryan has also been as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center for over a decade and is the co-author of a book on government procurement ethics.

Seite 1 von 3
Airboss of America Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirBoss Appoints Highly Regarded Washington D.C. Lawyer, Stephen M. Ryan to Board of Directors NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss"), a diversified manufacturer of rubber compound products and personal protective equipment, including to the U.S. defense and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
AirBoss Announces Record 3rd Quarter Results and Ongoing Momentum
26.10.20
AirBoss Announces Acquisition of 100% Ownership of Airboss Defense Group
20.10.20
AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 10, 2020