Euronext announces its financial calendar for 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 13 November 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced its financial calendar for 2021, set as follows:

  • Full-year 2020 results:
    • Release on Wednesday 10 February 2021, after market closing
    • Analysts conference on Thursday 11 February 2021, at 9.00am (CET)
    • Quiet period from 20 January to 10 February 2021
  • Q1 2021 results:
    • Release on Monday 10 May 2021, after market closing
    • Analysts conference on Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 9.00am (CEST)
    • Quiet period from 20 April to 10 May 2021
  • Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST)
  • Q2 2021 results:
    • Release on Thursday 29 July 2021, after market closing
    • Analysts conference on Friday 30 July 2021, at 9.00am (CEST)
    • Quiet period from 9 July to 29 July 2021
  • Q3 2021 results:
    • Release on Thursday 4 November 2021, after market closing
    • Analysts conference on Friday 5 November 2021, at 9.00am (CET)
    • Quiet period from 15 October to 4 November 2021

All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext’s website in the Investors’ section (https://www.euronext.com/investors)


Contacts


Investor Relations:
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak                                                            +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com  

