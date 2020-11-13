Euronext announces its financial calendar for 2021
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 13 November 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced its financial calendar for 2021, set as follows:
-
Full-year 2020 results:
- Release on Wednesday 10 February 2021, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Thursday 11 February 2021, at 9.00am (CET)
- Quiet period from 20 January to 10 February 2021
-
Q1 2021 results:
- Release on Monday 10 May 2021, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 9.00am (CEST)
- Quiet period from 20 April to 10 May 2021
- Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST)
-
Q2 2021 results:
- Release on Thursday 29 July 2021, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Friday 30 July 2021, at 9.00am (CEST)
- Quiet period from 9 July to 29 July 2021
-
Q3 2021 results:
- Release on Thursday 4 November 2021, after market closing
- Analysts conference on Friday 5 November 2021, at 9.00am (CET)
- Quiet period from 15 October to 4 November 2021
All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext’s website in the Investors’ section (https://www.euronext.com/investors)
Investor Relations:
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com
