Euronext announces its financial calendar for 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 13 November 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced its financial calendar for 2021, set as follows:

Full-year 2020 results: Release on Wednesday 10 February 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Thursday 11 February 2021, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 20 January to 10 February 2021

Q1 2021 results: Release on Monday 10 May 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 9.00am (CEST) Quiet period from 20 April to 10 May 2021

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST)

Tuesday 11 May 2021, at 10.30am (CEST) Q2 2021 results: Release on Thursday 29 July 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Friday 30 July 2021, at 9.00am (CEST) Quiet period from 9 July to 29 July 2021

Q3 2021 results: Release on Thursday 4 November 2021, after market closing Analysts conference on Friday 5 November 2021, at 9.00am (CET) Quiet period from 15 October to 4 November 2021



All corporate information on Euronext, such as its financial statements or its investors presentations, is available on Euronext’s website in the Investors’ section ( https://www.euronext.com/investors )





