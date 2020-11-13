KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will debut its stunning Starlight Collection in the final phase of the premier Central Park master plan. The unique ranch-style homes evoke a mid-century modern aesthetic, with architectural design elements that are relatively rare in today’s new-home market. Central Park is one of Denver’s most popular master-planned communities, and the newly developed North End will serve as the final chapter for this highly desirable neighborhood. Homebuyers will enjoy the community’s proximity to Interstate 70, Denver International Airport and the area’s major job centers. Additionally, the new community hosts 80 acres of amenities, including pools, athletic fields, sports courts, jogging and biking paths, barbeque and picnic areas, a play fountain and a large playground with climbing boulders as well as a sledding hill, remote control boating lake and amphitheater.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home has put its own spin on the architectural designs of the 1950s, as the new homes at Central Park – Starlight Collection exhibit many of the period’s classic features, including clean lines and expansive great rooms as well as large-pane windows and sliding glass doors that promote indoor-outdoor living. The community’s one-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 2,300 to 2,800 square feet. The home’s large footprints also allow for expansive basements, which can be finished to provide up to an additional 1,800 square feet, enough space for a bedroom, full bath, home office and large recreation room.

“Integrating natural surroundings was a focus of mid-century architecture, which features rooms with multiple outdoor views or access points and encourages an appreciation for indoor/outdoor living. Our new homes provide a continuous flow from the kitchen to the great room and outdoors, creating a grand living space for homeowners to enjoy nature and host family gatherings,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “We are excited to offer our popular Starlight Collection at one of Denver’s premier master-planned communities. In addition to featuring world-class amenities, Central Park is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment as well as Denver’s major employment centers.”