 

Gabelli Equity Trust 10% Distribution Policy Reaffirmed and Declared Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.15 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:15  |  75   |   |   

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) reaffirmed and satisfied its 10% distribution policy by declaring a $0.15 per share cash distribution payable on December 18, 2020 to common stock shareholders of record on December 11, 2020. With this fourth quarter distribution, the total distributions from the Fund for 2020 would equate to $0.60 per share.

The average net asset value of the Fund is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters during the year. We note that 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund would be $0.48 based on the ending net asset values per share as of December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 of $5.88, $3.87, $4.60, and $4.99, respectively. In declaring a distribution of $0.15 per share, the Board of Directors has chosen to distribute $0.12 greater than that called for by the distribution policy. The net asset value per share fluctuates daily.

The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment.

The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund within a calendar year or an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

Seite 1 von 2
GABELLI EQUITY/SH jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gabelli Equity Trust 10% Distribution Policy Reaffirmed and Declared Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.15 Per Share The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) reaffirmed and satisfied its 10% distribution policy by declaring a $0.15 per share cash distribution payable on December 18, 2020 to common stock shareholders of record …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity