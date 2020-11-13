A Change on Its Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jianlong Yang as Director of the Company to replace Mr. Zhu on the Board.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) announced that Mr. Pengfeng Zhu has resigned from its Board of Directors. Mr. Zhu has been a valuable member of Century’s Board of Directors, since nominated to the Board by WISCO International Resources Development & Investment Limited, a member of the Baosteel Group, who is a strategic partner and major shareholder of the Company owning about 23.5% in the Company.

Mr. Yang currently serves as a senior investment manager of Baosteel Resources (International) Co., LTD (“Baosteel Resources”). He is an intermediate economist, holds a master’s degree of Geophysics from Nanjing University in China. He has worked for Baosteel Resources for 7 years and has extensive experience in mining technology, assets acquisitions, investment management, base-metal trading in the areas in which Baosteel Resources operates.

Sandy Chim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century commented: “We thank Mr. Zhu for his services to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors. We welcome Mr. Yang to the Board of Directors.”

About Century

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) has established a large portfolio of iron ore projects with extensive resources in Canada and has other metals and non-metals operations as follows.

Iron Ore

With Baowu and Minmetals, both Global Fortune 500 companies, as Chinese strategic partners, Century owns one of the largest iron ore mineral resource bases in the world, across five projects in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Joyce Lake, a direct shipping iron ore (“DSO”) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, is our most advanced project. It has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months. We are maintaining our properties ready for advancement after a return to sustained higher iron ore prices.

Quality Food Services

Century has established a professional marketing team and built a distribution system of quality food products sourced from advanced countries to serve the Hong Kong market.

