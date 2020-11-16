 

My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Today, Chase officially announced My Chase Plan, a digital ‘buy now, pay later’ feature available on eligible Chase consumer credit cards. My Chase Plan allows cardmembers the option to pay off a purchase over a period of time with no interest, just a fixed monthly fee. Cardmembers will have the flexibility to select a recent, eligible transaction and choose a repayment timeframe and monthly payment amount that works for them.

According to a recent consumer survey from Chase, 52% of respondents say shopping and staying on budget for gifts is their biggest holiday challenge this season. My Chase Plan can serve as valuable tool to help break up your holiday purchases over time.

My Chase Plan gives customers control over their finances by offering predictable monthly payments, with no interest, just a fixed monthly fee. Cardmembers will still earn rewards as they do today for card purchases. Key features include:

  • Flexibility: Providing customers with a new payment option on Chase cards they already have in their wallet for purchases $100 and over;
  • Control: Allowing cardmembers to have more control of their finances, with predictable budget-friendly monthly payment options;
  • Transparency: Upon starting a My Chase Plan, customers are presented with the monthly payment amount, Plan fee, and payment duration options ranging from 3 to 18 months;
  • Ease of Use: Offering a seamless experience through Chase.com or the Chase Mobile app with no separate account or payment to manage.

“We developed My Chase Plan to provide our cardmembers with more flexibility and control of their payment options,” said Anthony Cirri, General Manager- Lending and Pricing, Chase Card Services. “We are thrilled to offer My Chase Plan as a tool to help cardmembers make the most of their money and pay for their purchases over time. With the holidays fast approaching, this embedded card feature can be used to pay off gifts and everyday purchases alike.”

My Chase Plan allows eligible cardmembers to choose a payment plan for purchases of $100 or more with durations up to 18 months with no interest or prepayment penalty, just a fixed monthly fee. My Chase Plan also offers a calculator that will approximate what a particular ‘Plan’ might cost before the purchase is made. Cardmembers will continue to earn rewards as they do today.

The control and ease that My Chase Plan provides consumers is especially relevant as we enter the holiday shopping season. Chase’s recent survey of more than 1,000 U.S.-based adults found that:

  • Over 30% of consumers have been saving money specifically for purchasing gifts
  • 40% of consumers say they are taking a different approach to gift giving this year
  • 55% of consumers to focus on quality, not quantity, of gifts

Whether consumers are shopping for holiday gifts, unexpected purchases, holiday travel, and everything in between – My Chase Plan offers more flexibility, control, and peace of mind over their payment obligations.

To start using My Chase Plan, select an eligible, recent purchase from the “Recent Transactions” within your card account on Chase.com or in the Chase Mobile App. Eligible purchases of $100 or more will have a “Pay with My Chase Plan” option next to the transaction amount. Cardmembers can also visit the My Chase Plan dashboard on Chase.com or in the Chase Mobile App to see a list of eligible purchases, calculate plan options on a future purchase, or see details on their existing Plans.

For more information and to see eligible Chase credit cards, visit www.chase.com/mychaseplan.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,900 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season Today, Chase officially announced My Chase Plan, a digital ‘buy now, pay later’ feature available on eligible Chase consumer credit cards. My Chase Plan allows cardmembers the option to pay off a purchase over a period of time with no interest, just …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
13.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
10.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: Teamviewer legt weiter zu und hebt Wachstumsprognose leicht
10.11.20
LYNX: JPMorgan Chase: US-Bankaktien steigen stark
06.11.20
Kreise: Goldman Sachs verlegt wegen Brexit große Geschäftsteile nach Frankfurt
05.11.20
Aktien Europa: Börsen knüpfen an den starken Vortag an
02.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
02.11.20
JPM Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2020
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
30.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!