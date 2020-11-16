Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As our understanding of the nutritional needs of infants have grown, and as our ability to design and produce the best possible nutritional formula has developed, there is an opportunity to revolutionize the infant formula market. For decades, infant nutrition companies have worked to develop a formula that is as close as possible to human breast milk, which is incredibly complex and contains more than 200 unique sugars. Now with modern understanding of synthetic biology, innovative infant nutrition companies can disrupt the estimated $99 billion market with highly nutritious plant-based products. Innovative companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) are disrupting a market that is currently being led by companies like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), as well as store brands like Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Formula Disrupts the Infant Nutrition Market

Else Nutrition Holdings (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) has been possibly the most disruptive force in the infant nutrition market in recent years. The Israli-based company is focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. The company has launched their flagship product, an entirely plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy infant nutrition formula that replicates the nutritional profile of human breast milk. Else Nutrition's baby formula has been endorsed by leading US pediatricians and nutritionists.

In a market like infant nutrition, it can be difficult to make one product stand out from the rest. With its innovative plant-based soy free formula, Else has created a product that not only stands out from the crowd but also taps into the largest trend in the food market today. Since Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods popularized the plant-based foods market, a growing number of consumers have made efforts to reduce their consumption of animal products for both ethical and health reasons. Else Nutrition's baby formula allows these consumers to carry on these new buying habits when shopping for their infants.