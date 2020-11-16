 

Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:50  |  88   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As our understanding of the nutritional needs of infants have grown, and as our ability to design and produce the best possible nutritional formula has developed, there is an opportunity to revolutionize the infant formula market. For decades, infant nutrition companies have worked to develop a formula that is as close as possible to human breast milk, which is incredibly complex and contains more than 200 unique sugars. Now with modern understanding of synthetic biology, innovative infant nutrition companies can disrupt the estimated $99 billion market with highly nutritious plant-based products. Innovative companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) are disrupting a market that is currently being led by companies like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), as well as store brands like Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Formula Disrupts the Infant Nutrition Market

Else Nutrition Holdings (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) has been possibly the most disruptive force in the infant nutrition market in recent years. The Israli-based company is focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. The company has launched their flagship product, an entirely plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy infant nutrition formula that replicates the nutritional profile of human breast milk. Else Nutrition's baby formula has been endorsed by leading US pediatricians and nutritionists.

In a market like infant nutrition, it can be difficult to make one product stand out from the rest. With its innovative plant-based soy free formula, Else has created a product that not only stands out from the crowd but also taps into the largest trend in the food market today. Since Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods popularized the plant-based foods market, a growing number of consumers have made efforts to reduce their consumption of animal products for both ethical and health reasons. Else Nutrition's baby formula allows these consumers to carry on these new buying habits when shopping for their infants.

Seite 1 von 5
Else Nutrition Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future

Diskussion: chinesische Netlfix mit fettem Deal
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As our understanding of the nutritional needs of infants have grown, and as our ability to design and produce the best possible nutritional formula …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Vicore Pharma recruits the first patient in the phase II Proof-of-Concept study in idiopathic ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.11.20
3 Top-Einzelhandelsaktien für November
13.11.20
HEINZ Makes On-Premise Dining Safer With First 100% Touchless KEYSTONE Automatic Dispenser
12.11.20
STOVE TOP Wants You to “Get Stuffy” With Launch of Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Collection
12.11.20
Walmart Launches New Pet Care Services, Continues to Expand Full Suite of Pet Offerings
12.11.20
Else lanciert bundesweite Markenkampagne in den Vereinigten Staaten: „In an Else World“
11.11.20
Tiktok zieht wieder wegen US-Frist vor Gericht
10.11.20
Walmart to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 17, 2020
09.11.20
Maxwell House Announces $200,000 Donation, Multiyear Partnership With Operation FINALLY HOME to Build Homes for Veterans in Need
07.11.20
Einschätzung zur US-Wahl: Halten die Märkte den Trump-Zündeleien stand? | Die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Analyse zur US-Wahl
05.11.20
3 Aktien, die gegen das Coronavirus immun sind

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
1.124
The Kraft Heinz Company
27.10.20
119
Abbott Labs - stabiler Dividendenwert
08.10.20
47
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?