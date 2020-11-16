AMMO, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 307% to $12.0 million compared to $2.9 million. Ammunition revenue increased 564% to $8.7 million. Casing revenue increased 100% to $3.3 million.

Net loss improved $1.1 million to $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $2.0 million to $426,000 compared to $(1.6) million.

“The demand momentum experienced at the end of fiscal year 2020 has certainly continued to accelerate for fiscal 2021,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “We continue to make further progress with the manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure and capacity improvements deployed in fiscal year 2020 and 2021. As a result, we achieved our first ever quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability during the second quarter.”

To view detailed financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, please refer to the Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2020. The Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may be found at www.sec.gov .

