 

Vow ASA Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint new board member in Vow ASA

Vow ASA will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 December 2020 at hrs. 13.00 to elect a new board member in Vow ASA.

The nomination committee has recommended that Hanne Refsholt replaces Benedicte Bakke Agerup who is stepping down. Ahead of the AGM 2020, Agerup announced that she did not want re-election due to other priorities, but was prepared to continue as a board member in Vow until the nomination committee had found her replacement.

Hanne Refsholt holds a Master in food sciences from The Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) in1988, a Master of Business Administration degree from BI in Norway in 1994, with extended master programs from Said Business School in Oxford, England in 2011 and 2012. She has more than 30 years of experience from Tine SA in various roles as R&D Director, Deputy Managing Director, and lately CEO from 2005 until 2019.

Hanne Refsholt has been on several boards since 2005, among these Salmon Brands AS, Innovation Norway, Arcus Gruppen AS, The Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), Sintef and Hoff SA.

“Hanne's vast experience from strategic industries such as agricultural- and food processing will be of great value to Vow ASA. Also her background from heading Tine’s R&D-programs as well as her board experience  from SINTEF - one of Europe’s leading research institutes, will be important for Vow’s further development,” says Bård Ingerø, chair of the nomination committee. 

“Vow will use this opportunity to thank Agerup for her services as a board member during the last three important years for Vow, a period where the company has taken a leading position within the cruise industry, and further expanded into several landbased markets with unique technology for circular economy and industry decarbonization. In the same period shareholder value has increased by nearly 10 times.  Agerup has been an active contributor," says Ingerø.

For more information please see attached notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Nomination Committee’s recommendation will be available on the company's website.


For further inquiries:

Henrik Badin, CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

