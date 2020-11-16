 

BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 8 PM ET/PT

Today, BET announced an exclusive news special with former President Barack Obama airing Tuesday, November 17, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. “AN HOUR WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA” features Mr. Obama’s first on-camera sit-down interviews with “CBS THIS MORNING’S” Gayle King and “60 MINUTES”’ Scott Pelley following the election of his former vice president and now President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. The special, hosted by Gayle King, marks the launch of his new memoir, A Promised Land, which releases Tuesday, November 17, and features his thoughts on his political ascent and presidency. The interviews first aired in full on CBS News on “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” and “60 MINUTES,” and excerpts from it will air in the new one-hour BET special. From his improbable odyssey as a young man searching for his identity to shattering immeasurable barriers as the first African American president, securing passage of the Affordable Care Act, to being commander in chief and meeting the moral challenges of high-stakes decision-making, to the fight for racial justice for Black Americans, and President Donald Trump. No topic was off-limits.

Former President Barack Obama Talks With "CBS THIS MORNING'S" Gayle King in His First Broadcast Television Interview About His New Memoir, A Promised Land. "AN HOUR WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA" PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET & BET Her (Photo Credit: Lazarus Baptiste/CBS News)

Below is a fast transcript of the segment.

GAYLE KING: Donald Trump often raises eyebrows when he says he's done more for Black America and people of color (LAUGH)…

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Yes. People-- it does raise eyebrows, you are—

GAYLE KING: Yeah. (LAUGH)

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: --correct. (LAUGH)

Donald Trump: I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.

GAYLE KING: What do you think when you hear that? Do you take that as an insult to you or—

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: No. I-- I mean, I-- l--

GAYLE KING: --the work that you've done--

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: --I-- I think it's fair to say that-- there are many things he says that I do not take-- personally or seriously-- although I think they can often be destructive and harmful.

Access the above clip here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2dy6fj807pn5tem/AAD2UcEbIjo0k6bjn29L4LRya?d ...

