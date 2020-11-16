Jamf Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the commencement of a public follow-on offering of its common stock by certain of its selling shareholders. The selling shareholders are offering 10,000,000 shares of Jamf common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Certain of the selling shareholders also intend to grant the underwriters the right to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Jamf will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.