 

Jamf Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 23:05  |  82   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the commencement of a public follow-on offering of its common stock by certain of its selling shareholders. The selling shareholders are offering 10,000,000 shares of Jamf common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Certain of the selling shareholders also intend to grant the underwriters the right to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Jamf will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Jamf Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jamf Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the commencement of a public follow-on offering of its common stock by certain of its selling …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
12.11.20
Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s macOS Big Sur

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
1
Jamf - Mobile Device Management für Apple