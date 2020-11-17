STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 2.750% senior notes due 2030. The notes were priced at 99.558% of the principal amount and will mature on November 18, 2030. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on May 18 and November 18 of each year, beginning May 18, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its 2017 $100 million term credit agreement and its STORE Master Funding Series 2015-1 Class A-1 notes, to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.
Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Capital One Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Regions Securities LLC, US Bancorp, Citigroup, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James are serving as co-managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, via telephone: (800) 645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via standard mail: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or via telephone: (212) 834-4533.
