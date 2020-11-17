STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that it has priced a $350 million public offering of 2.750% senior notes due 2030. The notes were priced at 99.558% of the principal amount and will mature on November 18, 2030. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on May 18 and November 18 of each year, beginning May 18, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its 2017 $100 million term credit agreement and its STORE Master Funding Series 2015-1 Class A-1 notes, to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.