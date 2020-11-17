JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London

In collaboration with other organisations, including the London Community Foundation, the firm will help boost the ability of local nonprofit organisations to deal with the increased demand for their services since the onset of COVID-19. This collaboration aims to help remove barriers to opportunity for Black and ethnic minority communities by strengthening organisations that focus on jobs and skills, small business growth and financial health.

Today , during the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards , JPMorgan Chase will announce a £2 million philanthropic investment to support nonprofit organisations in London that are led by Black and ethnic minority leaders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the health and finances of Black and ethnic minority communities, highlighting and exacerbating structural barriers to economic opportunity,” said Viswas Raghavan, CEO of J.P. Morgan in EMEA. “As part of our global commitment to racial equity, JPMorgan Chase is focused on helping develop local, community-driven solutions to help historically underserved Londoners share in the benefits of an inclusive economy.”

Structural barriers in the U.K. have created profound racial inequalities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. While over half of white groups reported that they had not been affected financially by the coronavirus crisis, only a third of Black and minority ethnic (BME) people said the same. Research shows that BME people are more likely to have found it harder than usual to pay for essentials, meet basic needs (12% BME vs 8% white groups) and pay bills or rent (15% BME vs 8% white groups).

JPMorgan Chase and the London Community Foundation are looking to collaborate with organisations with Black and ethnic minority leaders to design and implement a programme that helps address economic disparity in a targeted and meaningful way. This effort is focused on strengthening local nonprofit organisations that are on the frontlines of addressing the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities.

“This is an important initiative for London’s communities as it seeks to invest in both BME-led frontline organisations, providing vital employment and financial health support, as well as the organisations that can support their resilience and voice,” said Kate Markey, CEO of London Community Foundation. “LCF is delighted to be partnering with J.P. Morgan on the programme at this time.”