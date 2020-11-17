Aki Temmes appointed SVP, Business Control & Finance Operations at UPM

(UPM, Helsinki, 17 November 2020 at 14:00 EET) – Aki Temmes has been appointed Senior Vice President, Business Control & Finance Operations at UPM as of 1 January 2021. He will be based in Helsinki reporting to Tapio Korpeinen, CFO, UPM.



Aki Temmes is currently Senior Vice President, UPM Timber. He joined UPM in 2003 and has previously held several Business Control leadership positions in UPM Biorefining and earlier in UPM’s paper business areas.