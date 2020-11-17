 

Drug Free Solution Inc. Readies for Major Product Launch Online for Holiday Season

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Drug Free Solution Inc., (OTC: DSOL) The Board of Directors announced today that it is currently loading its Emotional Wellness product collection on the web site www.dsolcommunity.com. The product collection focuses on words, breath and reflection provided through both digital application and community interactive education and training. The company plans on generating revenues during this holiday season and beyond through the sale of its digital products.

The company initially plans to make available the Art of Emotional Wellness Series and the apparel line Daddy Rabbit. Through the release of these products and others to come, the company will continue to awaken a community that believes in the importance of Emotional Wellness and balancing our five living structures through self-love.

The company will deliver the Art of Emotional Wellness series authored by Genie O’Malley, award-winning Emotional Wellness Founder and Educator for the past 25 years. This series will provide an interactive digital and printed Emotional Wellness library containing 56 unique titles and audio tracks. The items featured in this library can be used as a day to day practice to assist in building both knowledge and practical application when defining and enhancing feeling and emotion. The company will also release the apparel line Daddy Rabbit which celebrates unity, friendship and sensuality within our community by incorporating Emotional Wellness education into its brand items.

The company originally licensed the marketing rights to the product line during 2012 after reviewing the success its author, Genie O’Malley, had in marketing it through her breathing studios known as Breathnaziums and to individuals and communities through the iBreathelife mental health programs from 1998 until she agreed to the exclusive marketing license with the company. The company believes the product will be timeless for users from any nation, culture or religion.

Genie O'Malley, President of the company, stated, “It has taken many years to get to this point and to be able to provide this opportunity to comfort people in their homes in ways they may have previously sought but have not been able to attain. It has taken half my life to get this product line to the level that I know it needs to be to honor people’s brokenness and empower their success. I’ve never been so excited for our future and the future of our community. I am honored as CEO to continue to create a “living culture“ within communities through DSOL to inspire and empower individuals that will assist the world and make the changes needed for us to all attain unity and peace globally. I aim for us to be a significant part of that change.”

