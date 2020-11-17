 

Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Barclays Global Automotive Virtual Conference

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive Virtual Conference.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat” will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 12:10 p.m. ET to 12:45 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into platform and manufacturing contracts with Magna International Inc., or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

