Endexx’s Brand CBD Unlimited Continues to Receive Rave Reviews and Market Notoriety

Cave Creek, AZ, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation , (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to share that it has recently been garnering press and attention for its high-quality brand of products. Some recent examples include:

Edge Media: Edge Media Network has recently published two articles about CBD Unlimited highlighting both the high quality as well as guidance to using CBD products featuring our CEO, Todd Davis:

https://www.edgemedianetwork.com/story.php?ch=health_fitness&sc=he ... and;

https://www.edgemedianetwork.com/story.php?ch=health_fitness&sc=he ...

MERRY JANE: A well-known Marijuana and CBD website endorsing CBD Unlimited tinctures. https://merryjane.com/culture/just-a-few-drops-here-are-the-top-10-can ...

More can be found by searching “CBD Unlimited” on the web. With so much recent news and development in the cannabis world, CBD is becoming a major worldwide highlight as more states and countries continue to legalize cannabis in all forms.

CBD Unlimited has quickly become a name brand for trusted quality products found in over 6,000 retail stores and growing.

CBD Unlimited is part of the publicly-traded company, Endexx. Endexx CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis, commented, “We would like to thank our current shareholders for their continued support as the Company has been able to flourish over the years. We are excited for the future of CBD Unlimited and appreciate the recent third party attention and positive reviews our products have received.”

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating subsidiary CBD Unlimited, Inc., develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from Cannabis Sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

